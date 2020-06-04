Derecho

Yesterday the National Weather Service confirmed that a derecho moved across Pennsylvania. It started in northwestern PA around 9:00 AM and moved across the state by 1:00 PM. A derecho is a long lived line of storms that causes wind damage. To meet the qualifications to become a derecho the wind damage must extend over 250 miles. Winds gusts through that 250 miles must be at 58 mph or greater. You also have to have a few wind gusts above 75 mph. The line of storms that quickly moved through met the criteria on June 3rd.

Here is at the storm reports from this derecho.

