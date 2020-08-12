Derecho devastated parts of Midwest

Half a dozen states in the Midwest are cleaning up after a rare storm with 100 MPH winds tore across hundreds of miles. The Derecho packed the power of a hurricane, a thousand miles from any ocean. It caused significant damage across Iowa, and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois.

The downpour moved into Iowa Monday leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Officials issued travel advisories as the storm downed trees and blocked roads.

A child’s clubhouse rolled like a tumbleweed after being pummeled by the high winds. A roof was also blown off a hockey arena with people inside. Fortunately, no one was hurt. A Des Moines postal worker also escaped injury when his truck was crushed by a fallen tree.

When the storm reached Wisconsin, it uprooted trees and downed power lines. Huge branches crashed into streets and houses. Platteville resident, Matthew Schauenberg, said the winds came without warning.

Emergency crews worked to right a semi truck overturned on the highway. The storm also uprooted trees in Chicago and more than a hundred miles away in Moline, Illinois.

There were several reports of injuries in Iowa, with many people trapped in buildings and cars. The National Weather Service also reported a wind gust of more than 90 miles an hour in Dixon, Illinois.