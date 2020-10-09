Delta approaching radar station destroyed by Hurricane Laura

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana resumed full operational responsibility for the region on September 25, 2020. The damaged NEXRAD radar remained offline.

Repairs to the NEXRAD radar at the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana are not expected to be finished until the end of March. However, the NWS has a plan as Hurricane Delta approaches.

Mobile radar on the way – U of Oklahoma’s Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies (@oucimms) and @NOAA @NEXRADROC are deploying a mobile radar unit to Lake Charles, LA to provide additional radar coverage during Hurricane Delta. pic.twitter.com/Vx7cNeQEtl — National Weather Service (@NWS) October 8, 2020

The #wsr88d systems have been in the field for more than 25 years. In that time, out of 159 operational radars, 5 have sustained major damage:

– Lake Charles, LA (2020)

– San Juan, PR (2017)

– Kadena AB, Japan (2011)

– Reno, NV (2008)

– Laughlin AFB, TX (2001) — NEXRAD ROC (@NEXRADROC) August 28, 2020

The radar was ripped apart by Hurricane Laura back in August and currently remains offline. It is structured to withstand up to 124 miles per hour of sustained winds but was no match for Laura’s 132 mile per hour wind gusts.

Radar stations in Houston, Shreveport and Fort Polk will provide some coverage of the Lake Charles area. A mobile radar station loaned from the University of Oklahoma will also be used.

According to The NEXRAD Radar Operations Center, only five out of 159 NEXRAD radars have sustained major damage in over 25 years of operation.