Death toll rises for 2-day outbreak of storms in the South

Sunday’s tornado that hit Jefferson Davis County, Miss., destroyed or heavily damaged multiple buildings including these chicken houses Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Williamsburg community of the rural county. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The death toll has risen to at least 36 from the two-day outbreak of strong storms that pounded the South. Mississippi on Thursday reported two additional deaths.

The National Weather Service says more than 100 tornadoes struck the South on Sunday and Monday. Forecast teams checking for damage found 105 storm tracks. The worst storm was an EF-4 tornado that was on the ground for nearly 68 miles in southeastern Mississippi.

Forecasters determined Alabama had the most twisters, 21 beginning on Easter Sunday afternoon. But no one was killed in the state. Forecasters say there’s another risk of severe weather across the region Sunday.