Death toll from storm rises in Iowa as power outages persist

An electric light bulb shines 31 May 2007 in Paris. From 01 July 2007 on, due to the liberalization of the energy market, consumers will be free to subscribe to a private supplier or to continue with the current gas and electricity suppplier (EDF-GDF). AFP PHOTO JOEL SAGET (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officials say it will take five days or longer to restore power to some Iowa homes and businesses that have been without electricity after a wind storm left damage across the Midwest on Monday and killed at least four people.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a utility company spokesman says the straight-line winds that toppled trees and power lines across the state was unprecedented and caused extensive damage to the power grid.

In rural central Iowa, a county sheriff has attributed two more deaths to the storm. He says that a 42-year-old woman on her porch was struck by a large tree as the storm moved through, and a 41-year-old electrician was electrocuted by a power line.