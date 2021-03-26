Dangerous and damaging winds in Central PA

It was a relatively quiet week but Central Pennsylvania was set to experience powerful winds Friday (3/26). This was especially focused on the western half of the state as changes in pressure were underway.

Thursday evening, the region was placed under a wind advisory from Friday morning until the evening hours. However, once Friday rolled around, Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset counties were upgraded to a high wind warning.





Under a high wind warning, wind speeds can reach 20 to 30 mph and gusts can be as high as 60 mph. Winds quickly picked up during the morning hours. By noon, the strongest wind gusts were recorded in the region.

LOCATION WIND SPEED (MPH) Johnstown 62 Beaver Stadium 55 Bedford 54 Altoona 53 Clearfield 52 Doll Hill 48 Somerset 47 St. Mary’s 46 Port Matilda 40 Highest wind reports in Central PA

Winds blew down trees and power lines and in that short period of time, the number of power outages rapidly grew. By Friday afternoon, there were close to 100,000 without power. Some of the hardest hit counties were those in Central Pennsylvania. Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Somerset especially dealt with the most headaches.





Winds are expected to decrease by the evening hours. By Friday night, there will be a calm wind in most areas. That means some cleanup will be possible before the sun sets and power outages should be reversed. At the very least, you’ll be able to find your trash can that blew away.

Cooler air will begin to filter into the region from the northwest. Therefore, tonight’s temperatures will not be as mild as previous night. However, it will still be warmer than average. Warmer than average temperatures are also expected to stick around for the weekend.