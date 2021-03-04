Damage in Florida after line of storms

DADE CITY, Fla. — Storm damage was reported Wednesday in Dade City after a line of storms swept across Tampa Bay.

Neighbors who live in the area said there were some roof shingles blown off and power lines down. Pasco County Emergency Management said it got reports of minor storm damage in the area Wednesday morning.

Radar imagery showed some rotation around the area around 6:26 a.m. But, the National Weather Service says it has not confirmed a tornado at this point – instead saying this was thunderstorm wind damage, with the only reports coming from the Hester Lake Way area.

The line of storms brought some heavy rain and gusty winds ahead of a cold front that will move through around midday.

Pasco County Fire Rescue says it responded to the 13000 block of Hester Lake Way in the Dade City area around 6:40 a.m.

Firefighters checked for hazards and returned to service.

“Thankfully there were no injuries reported, “fire rescue said in a tweet.