Damage after heavy rain, winds hit northern Italy

Heavy storms and strong winds caused damage and mudslides across northern Italy on Wednesday.

Footage distributed by the Italian National Fire Department showed damage to houses in the city of Montecchio where trees collapsed, downed by heavy rain and high winds.

In the city of Arsiero a mudslide flooded a restaurant.

Other areas affected by the bad weather were the Italian regions of Piedmont, Val d’Aosta and Tuscany, where thunderstorms made the national alert code switch to yellow and orange.

The Veneto region is famed for its vineyards and the hail storms are feared to have caused serious damage to grapes.

In the Lombardia region, an airliner was forced to return to Milan’s Malpensa airport immediately after take-off due to a hailstorm that left marks on the wings and on the pilots’ cabin.