Cyclone Yaas slams India

After Cyclone Tauktae, another powerful cyclone named Yaas is lashing eastern India, damaging trees and houses and also forcing a suspension on COVID-19 vaccination in the affected areas.

The cyclone made landfall with a marginally lower intensity and a wind speed of 130-140 km per hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone has completed landfall and is likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

In a landing place in the state of Odisha, the cyclone raised the river water level, flooded farmland, and damaged cable poles and houses, causing a great trouble for local people.

“The sound of the wind was very loud. It blew off my house roof and a tree fell on top of my house. The firefighters haven’t arrived yet. Where should I go with my two children? I’m in big problem now,” said Saraswti Behera, an Odisha resident.

Affected by the cyclone, Odisha suspended COVID-19 vaccination in some areas. In Bhubaneswar, capital city of Odisha, some residents risked going to the vaccination center but found themselves nothing.

“I had booked vaccination for my grandmother and I was given a date for today. But we came here for nothing. Because of the cyclone, vaccination was suspended for three days,” said Abhishek Pattnaik, a local resident.

“Who knows what will happen to us after three days. Because we are afraid of the virus, even in this rain and cyclone, we would come here to get vaccinated. But now we have to leave disappointedly without getting vaccination,” said Sasmita Pattnaik, another resident.

According to local media reports, five people were killed after cyclonic storm Yaas hit the coastal area of the eastern Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha.