Crews cleaning up after Zion National Park flash flood

In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the scene after a flash flood in Zion National Park, Utah on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Zion National Park reopened with modified operations Wednesday after a flash flood swept through portions of southern Utah. Park officials are urging visitors to exercise caution and to expect delays as clean up efforts continue and damage is assessed following Tuesday’s flood. (National Park Service via AP)

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Zion National Park officials and business owners in a nearby tourist town are still cleaning up and assessing the damage from a massive flash flood that ripped through the popular red rock park, sending mud and debris onto streets. No injuries were reported.

A park spokesperson says the flash floods Tuesday hit an area in the southern portion of park with buildings. That allowed people to take shelter and avoid getting hurt by the water and hidden debris, such as logs and rocks. Roads have been cleared in the park, allowing cars and park shuttles to get around.