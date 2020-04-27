Coronavirus on particles of air pollution

FILE – In this April 22, 2020, file photo, people wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walk past a mural of the world in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Can COVID-19 be carried over longer distances by latching onto particles of air pollution? Scientists are investigating whether this route may lead to an increase in the number of people infected.

The work is preliminary however, researchers have found evidence of the novel coronavirus on tiny particles of air pollution. Also, it is not yet known if the virus remains viable on pollution particles and in sufficient quantities to cause the disease.

Air samples were collected by Italian scientists from two separate sites, one urban and one industrial, in Bergamo province in northern Italy. This area of the country was hit the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Testing identified a gene highly specific to COVID-19 in multiple samples from the province, one of the most polluted in Italy.

Leonardo Setti at the University of Bologna in Italy, who led the work, said it was important to investigate if the virus could be carried more widely by air pollution.