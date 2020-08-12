Conservationists use citizen science to monitor butterflies

In Hutchinson’s Bank nature reserve on the outskirts of London, it’s not hard to spot some of its colourful, insect residents.

But for UK conservationists hoping to preserve threatened butterfly species, getting a country-wide picture is far more difficult.

That’s why wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation is launching a UK-wide butterfly census with citizen science at its heart.

“It’s really helpful to know what butterflies there are and where they are flying, because the butterfly is a very good indicator of the quality of the environment,” says charity volunteer Simon Saville.

“By finding out what’s going on all around the country, we can get a picture of how well wildlife is doing, how well we’re doing as a community in terms of managing for wildlife.”

The annual Big Butterfly Count was first launched in 2010. Last year, over 113,500 citizen scientists took part. It’s claimed to be the world’s biggest butterfly survey.

Over 110,000 counts have been submitted so far this year.

Whereas there are thousands of butterfly species globally, this census is targeting just 20 key butterfly and moth species.

Volunteers can report their sightings using a dedicated smartphone app that locks onto their location so scientists can pinpoint potential hotspots.

“Well, that data will help us understand what butterflies are flying and where they’re flying and when they’re flying and how many there are,” explains Saville.

“So, because this has been a very warm spring and early summer, a lot of butterflies have emerged early.

“So, are they still flying later in the season or have they then already finished? With the climate change we’re seeing, are butterflies starting to spread further north. That information also valuable.

“Are we seeing more than we did last year or fewer than last year? All the information we can’t get by our own monitoring alone, this is really helpful to us.”

Conservationists say it couldn’t come at a better time – butterflies are facing a range of threats, from habitat loss and farming, to invasive species and climate change.

A “deadly cocktail,” says senior surveys officer Zoe Randle.

“The longer-term trends show that three quarters of our butterfly species have declined in distribution and about 47 percent have declined in both distribution and number, or one or both of those measures. So, things aren’t looking very rosy out there,” she says.

“The only way we can conserve species is to know where they are. So, all these sightings let us know where these species are and where conservation measures need to be introduced.”

Of course, after months of isolation humans have recently emerged from their own kind of cocoon.

Conservationists hope a new-found appreciation for nature many have fostered during lockdown will urge them to take part.

Saville says the UK’s months-long lockdown may have also benefited butterflies.

“I think, in general, lockdown has helped many of our butterflies, particularly if you look at parks and gardens, road verges. There’s been less cutting of the grass and the areas like that. And so more plants have been able to grow,” he says.

“And I think more butterflies have been able to thrive. So, I think probably for most of us, we’re likely see more butterflies than we did in previous years. I think the air quality benefits that came along also probably going to have some benefit as well.”

Taking the pulse of nature, before it’s too late.