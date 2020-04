The National Weather Service said Sunday that a tornado touched down Saturday night in northwestern South Carolina.

The EF-2 tornado at Greenville reached its “peak intensity” of 115 mph. It created significant damage in Greenville County, with trees falling across roads and onto cars and power lines.

Storms prompted tornado warnings Saturday night in several South Carolina counties.

There were some reports of funnel clouds in Oconee and Pickens counties, as well as hail.