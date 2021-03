This afternoon will have a mix of a mostly to a partly cloudy sky. The highs today will be in the mid 60s. This evening the clouds will increase and tonight there will be partly to mostly cloudy sky. The lows tonight will be warm for March. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Keep in mind that the average high temperature for this time of the year is 44 degrees.

Thursday will be the warmest day this week. The highs will be in the mid to uppers 60s. A few spots could even hit 70 degrees. There will be a partly cloudy sky with a southwest wind. Extra clouds will move in late and there could be a few showers late in the day. The showers will move into the northwestern counties. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.