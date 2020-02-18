Later today a cold front will cross the region bringing in cooler air. What is a cold front? The National Weather Service definition states, “A zone separating two air masses, of which the cooler, denser mass is advancing replacing the warmer.”

Cold fronts can be found where wind directions are changing and also where milder air is being replaced by cooler air. You can look at temperatures to see where they are higher and where there is a sharp change to lower temperatures to find a cold front. Typically here in Central PA, ahead of a cold front we will have a southerly breeze, and behind it will be a northwesterly or westerly wind.

Cold fronts are depicted on a weather map as a blue line with triangles pointing in the direction of where the front is moving. Cold fronts typically extend south and west from a low pressure system. They are never associated with high pressure.