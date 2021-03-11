Cold front to bring showers to Central PA

Tonight into tomorrow morning a cold front will move into Central Pennsylvania from the northwest. It will bring in some scattered showers. The precipitation will be light, and most of it will fall during the late evening and overnight hours.

It will not be a wash out today, there will just be a shower in spots. The showers become scattered overnight. Best chance to experience some rain will be between 9:00 PM tonight into around 4:00 AM Friday morning.

At this point, it looks like most of Central PA will see around a .10 of an inch of rain and in some localized spots, around .25 of an inch of rain.

Most of the rainfall will taper off by the early morning hours on Friday and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR –>