Cloud of dust from Sahara reaches Cuba

A dust cloud from Africa’s Saharan desert that has spread in the Caribbean over the last week reached Cuba Thursday, leaving a tan haze in the sky and enveloping buildings in Havana.

The cloud settled over the horizon and dimmed a fierce summer sun, casting a pall over the seaside Malecon boulevard and Havana Bay.

The government has already mandated the use of face masks due to the coronavirus pandemic, but recommended residents with asthma or other respiratory ailments to remain indoors until the cloud passes over the island.

The dust cloud is expected to linger over the island through the day as it makes its way to the mainland of the U.S. over the weekend.