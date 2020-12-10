Cloud Condensation Nuclei

Condensation nuclei are required for cloud formation. What most people know for a cloud to form is that water must evaporate into a gas. The warm moist air at the surface of the earth will begin to rise. As warm air rises it cools and becomes water vapor. The water vapor then condenses back into a liquid and becomes a cloud. But, a big piece is missing. That is where nuclei come into play.

For water vapor to condense back into a liquid, it needs a nucleus. Nuclei are small particles like dirt, sand, or smoke. The particles are so small and light in weight that they can be tossed into the atmosphere from storms or strong winds. Water requires a non-gaseous surface to make the transition from a vapor to a liquid. So, without the nuclei, the water vapor would not condense back into a liquid and become a cloud.