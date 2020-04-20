Climate activists persist as Earth Day turns 50

Young activists who’ve helped galvanise what’s become a global climate movement are doing the same from their homes, from the United States to Ecuador, Uganda, India and beyond.

And while some fear they’ve lost some momentum in the new coronavirus pandemic, they are determined to keep pushing – and for now, using technology to their advantage.

Jamie Margolin, a Seattle activist and co-founder of a climate group called Zero Hour, will be part of a three-day live stream that starts on Earth Day, April 22.

It is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, founded by the late US Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin.

His daughter, Tia Nelson, is thrilled with this new youth movement, just as her father was in 1970.

Today’s youth movement has steadily grown in the last year. And youth are vowing to continue their fight.

They include Licypriya Kangujam, age 8, of India. She is one of the younger climate activists in the world.

Climate activist Max Prestigiacomo, 18, will soon take a seat on the city council in Madison, Wisconsin, where he will push climate issues once the coronavirus pandemic is more under control.

In Uganda, activist Mulindwa Moses, 23, has been planting trees to prevent deadly mudslides caused both by deforestation and changing weather patterns.

He was inspired to do so after meeting girls in the eastern part of his country who’d lost their parents.

These young people are eager to get back to their work in the world once stay-at-home orders end.

In the meantime, Margolin says she hopes they will meet and make connections online — and continue to build the movement, especially as the US presidential election approaches.