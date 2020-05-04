Cleanup efforts underway after powerful storms

Thousands of people across Middle Tennessee are still without power after strong afternoon storms caused widespread damage.

And that means a big-cleanup effort. This was the scene here on Lebanon Pike earlier this evening with crews worked to clean up the mess the storms left behind. There were trees and power lines down across the metro.

The storm hit the Donelson and Hermitage area hard, but there were also reports of damage in Antioch, Mt Juliet, Spring Hill and Columbia — really all over the mid-state.

Folks say the storm was quick but powerful and for some here in Donelson. It hit while the March third tornado is still fresh on their mind. It’s the second time through, the tornado went about 300 yards behind us, what was that, five or six weeks ago, so we’ve got some pretty interesting luck here.

The winds knocked power lines down which left thousands of people without power.

At one point right after the storms, N-E-S said there were 130,000 homes without power.

