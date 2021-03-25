Cleanup begins but flooding remains threat in Australia

Residents in New South Wales state started cleaning up on Thursday after record flooding on Australia’s east coast.

In the town of Port Macquarie, volunteers were seen helping clear debris and clean properties which had been badly affected by the weather event.

Further south in Sydney, some residents were forced onto roofs as their properties were submerged in floodwater.

Victoria Dodds from the country’s Bureau of Meteorology said that a flood peak had been recorded in several locations in the last 24 hours.

However, she stressed that there was still a “heightened flood risk” in the state.

Emergency services have made hundreds of rescues since flooding in the state began last week.

At least two people have died from the flooding.

Insurance companies expect the damage in New South Wales to exceed 1 billion Australian dollars ($760 million).