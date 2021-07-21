Clean up after flooding in German village

A clean up operation is continuing in the German village of Dernau after deadly floods in Western Europe.

The heavy rain last week killed 196 people in total, including 165 people in Germany and 31 in neighbouring Belgium.

Residents and workers in Dernau were seen on Tuesday assessing the damage and debris which was caused by the weather event.

The operation took place as Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the nearby town of Bad Münstereifel.

Her cabinet was expected to approve a package of immediate aid later in the week, expected to amount to around 400 million euros ($472 million).