Cities find green ways to reduce storm floods

NEW ORLEANS — Cities and counties nationwide are turning to water gardens, planted roofs, porous pavement and other “green infrastructure” to tame stormwater. As climate change increases the number and intensity of storms, the projects aim to reduce flooding.

In about 850 areas where storm drains tie into sewer systems, the problem’s even worse — sewage sometimes backs up in homes and overflows into rivers and streams.

Tropical storms can dump amazing amounts of water, and hurricane season starts June 1. But smaller storms can also overwhelm drainage systems.