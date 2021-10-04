Christy visits with local Boy Scout Troops to talk about the weather

Meteorologist Christy Shields went to Camp Anderson on Saturday to speak with local Boy Scout Troops about weather.





While she was there, the Boy Scouts learned about different types of weather, how to forecast, and how to stay safe during severe weather events. They also did a few experiments during the sessions too!

After the talk, later in the day, the Boy Scouts took a quiz and then were able to earn their weather merit badge.

A big thank you to the Boy Scouts for inviting us! If you would like more information on how to join the Boy Scouts and find your local troop, you can go to beascout.org for more information.

If you would like a weather visit to your school or group, email cshields@wtajtv.com