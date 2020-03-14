Chocolate in exchange for recycling

A new pop up store has opened in London’s Covent Garden, offering visitors chocolate in exchange for their leftover lunch containers and food waste.

It’s an idea conjured up by luxury U.K. chocolate producer Montezuma’s to coincide with the launch of their new 100% recyclable packaging.

The shop features a rubbish bin full of “food waste” – made entirely out of chocolate – and aims to educate consumers on the company’s sustainability journey.

“We don’t recycle enough and what we are trying to do is make it easier for people basically,” explains the brand’s Marketing Director, Debbie Epstein.

“We’ve really gone down the recycling route so all of our bars now are in totally recyclable wrappers as well as cartons and we’ve tried to everything as much as we can. And so this pop up is all about people coming in here with their rubbish, basically, and we’re giving them the opportunity to recycle in our bins and then have a bit of chocolate as an incentive. So, we’re just trying to raise the awareness and get people behind the whole recycling initiative.”

The new range of packaging has taken nearly nine months to develop.

“And even when we got near to the end we actually had to change our mind because the whole issue around compostability is really, really complex so we moved away broadly from compostability and went more down the recycling route,” says Managing Director, Bruce Alexander.

“And so, all our bars now have got cardboard outer and a paper wrap. And that’s what we’re really excited about.”

Montezuma’s Recyclable Shop is located on Neal Street, Covent Garden, London.