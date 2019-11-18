Chilly November

We are now half through the month of November, and most places are currently in their top ten coldest November’s. Currently Altoona’s average temperature for this month is 37.1 degrees that puts it at the 7th coldest November on record at this time. Record keeping in Altoona dates back to 1948.

Currently, State College comes in at the 11th coldest November with an average temperature of 36.4 degrees. The coldest was in 1901 with an average temperature of 34.6 degrees. Record keeping in State College goes back to 1893.

Record keeping for Johnstown dates back to 1894. At this time, Johnstown’s average temperature for November is 35.1 degrees. This is putting it at the second coldest November. 2013 was the coldest with an average temperature of 34.1 degrees.

DuBois is also at its second coldest November with an average temperature this month of 32.5 degrees. The coldest was in 1976 with an average temperature of 31.2 degrees. Records in DuBois date back to 1962.

Things could change by the end of the month, but at this point it looks like a cool weather pattern will stay in place over the next few weeks.