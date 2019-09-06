Chicago takes in animals displaced by hurricane

Dozens of animals evacuated from a South Carolina animal shelter in the path of Hurricane Dorian have arrived in Chicago.

A trailer full of cats and dogs arrived at the Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society on Thursday.

Volunteers lined up to carry or walk them inside for medical check-ups.

Lydia Krupinski with the Anti-Cruelty Society says the animals were brought to Chicago to free up shelter space in South Carolina for animals that become lost in the storm and are rescued.

Many of the animals will live in foster homes until they can be adopted.