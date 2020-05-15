Chicago flooding overnight

CHICAGO (WBBM) – Heavy rain and storms overnight caused dangerous driving conditions.

Flooding has been an issue on I-290 as well as the Edens Expressway. Gravel washed onto a ramp in Elmhurst, causing emergency response to clear the scene.

Drivers also reported flooding on the Edens Expressway Friday morning. Drivers were stranded and had to be rescued from their cars and carried by emergency crews.

On I-290, some drivers tried to drive through the standing water, while others were stuck on the road.