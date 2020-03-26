Checking in with Weekend Meteorologist Veronica Dolan

The blooming of the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin of Washington, D.C. is an annual rite of spring. During the period from 1981-2010, the average peak bloom date was April 1.

According to the NPS, Washington is warming at a rate of 3.3°F per century, and this has triggered blooming an average of five days earlier than the period between 1931-60. Washington D.C. is not the only area where this has been observed, as similar results have been found for cherry trees in Japan and Korea. Warming winters bring the trees out of dormancy earlier, making them more susceptible to damage from a freeze in the spring.