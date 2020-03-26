Checking in with Weekend Meteorologist Veronica Dolan

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Cherry blossoms coming earlier
Top Stories
Elton John to host ‘living room’ concert with Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Backstreet Boys and more
Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of COVID-19
Megabus operations between State College and New York City raises concerns
Fairview Energy Center completes ethane testing, now first of its scale in the world
COVID-19
The Latest News
What’s Open for Business?
Interactive Map | State by State
Take-out Menus
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk, social distancing
Top Stories
Gov. Wolf Announces $50 Million to Fight COVID-19
Top Stories
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 amid coronavirus outbreak
Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary, bonus to pay front-line workers during coronavirus pandemic
Pennsylvania confirms 560 more COVID-19 cases over 24 hours
First Blair County Coronavirus case confirmed
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Go With Joe
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
PSU Football alum Anthony Zettel signs with Vikings
Top Stories
Stay-At-Home Sports: Wednesday, March 25
Video
Catching up with Coach James Franklin during the sports shutdown
Video
Coach James Franklin is still balancing work and life – but this time from home
Video
Stay-At-Home Sports: Tuesday, March 24
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Teacher uses 3D printer to make medical masks & shield
Video
Top Stories
814 Couch Concert: Joey Buckethead’s rendition of “Rocky Mountain High”
Video
Bindi Irwin ties the knot!
Video
Lady Gaga pushes back album release due to Coronavirus
Video
Oprah & Stedman social distancing in separate houses
Video
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Gallitzin Head Start
Checking in with Weekend Meteorologist Veronica Dolan
Weather Headlines
by:
Veronica Dolan
Posted:
Mar 26, 2020 / 02:07 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 26, 2020 / 02:07 PM EDT
Trending Stories
First Blair County Coronavirus case confirmed
Video
Board members resign from local school district
Video
Megabus operations between State College and New York City raises concerns
Pennsylvania confirms 560 more COVID-19 cases over 24 hours
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!