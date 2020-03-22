Checking in with Weekend Meteorologist Veronica Dolan

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Neighbors celebrate North Carolina 12-year-old girl’s birthday with parade
Top Stories
Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus
New Apple update helps people know if they have the symptoms of the coronavirus
State Police to assist in enforcing closure of non-life sustaining businesses
Anheuser-Busch distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to fight COVID-19
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Go With Joe
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
Global athletes group calls for postponement of Olympics
Top Stories
“WTAJ Sports at Home” March 21st part 2
Video
“WTAJ Sports at Home” March 21st Part 1
Video
Senior Spotlight: Allison Hileman
Video
Stay-At-Home Sports: Friday, March 20
Video
Video
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
“Sweet” appreciation from Natalie’s Cookies & Cakes
Video
Top Stories
Checking in with K.C. Kantz during his self-quarantine
Video
81Fired UP! It’s getting heated.
Video
Rosie O’Donnell bringing her show back for one night
Video
Schwarzenegger’s “Stay at Home” video shows off unique pets
Video
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Checking in with Weekend Meteorologist Veronica Dolan
Weather Headlines
by:
Veronica Dolan
Posted:
Mar 22, 2020 / 03:32 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 22, 2020 / 03:32 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Gov. Wolf orders non-life-sustaining businesses to close at 8 p.m. Thursday
Video
PA Department of Health announces 108 new coronavirus cases, total nearing 500
State Police to assist in enforcing closure of non-life sustaining businesses
First coronavirus case confirmed in Central PA: Centre County
Video
Wolf Administration delays enforcement of non-life-sustaining business shut down
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!