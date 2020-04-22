Clean up our neighborhood challenge

Happy Earth Day! We are challenging our viewers to get out and help clean up their neighborhoods and communities! If you plan on accepting this challenge, make sure to practice safe social distancing.

These days, many of us working from home, or have some extra time on our hands. This is the perfect time to get outside and help pick up some trash and clean up your communities.

Our very own Meteorologist Mike Doyle broke out the gloves and trash bags today and picked up trash in his neighborhood. Here are some of the things he found in the woods nearby.















Send us your pictures of yourself or family cleaning up your neighborhood and tag some of your friends and family so they can join the challenge. Together we can make a difference!