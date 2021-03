This morning we will be cloudy as rainfall moves in. It will be steady at times during the mid morning. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds this morning are from the south between five to ten miles an hour.

This afternoon we will continue to see periods of rain. Our temperatures will be stuck in the 50s. Winds this afternoon will continue from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Make sure to have your umbrella with you!