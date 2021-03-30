Central Pa Weather: Cloudy Tonight & Turning Chilly

ALTOONA-Pa (WTAJ): Clouds will return tonight and keep the overnight low temperatures up.

Last night Central Pa had a clear sky and light winds and that allowed the temperatures to fall into the 20s and lower 30s. This lead to frost. Tonight, Central Pa will have the opposite. Clouds will move in tonight and the winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph. The clouds and winds will keep the temperatures milder tonight. The lows will be in the 40s.

Rain arrives Wednesday. Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night cold air will move in and the rain showers will switch to snow showers.

Thursday morning there will sctd. snow showers. The snow showers will be brief and should taper off by mid-morning. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and it will be windy.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly sunny and we will begin to warm up.