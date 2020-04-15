Central PA Tornado Almanac

As kid we were always told to avoid and not eat yellow snow, but have you ever heard of pink or "watermelon snow?".

The Colors of Snow: If you asked anyone what the color of snow is, they would say white. But, did you know pure snow is translucent and has no color. It's all the colors mixing and reflecting off the snow that gives it the white color that we see. That being said snow can also be the following colors...pink, green, blue, grey, black, yellow, red, orange and brown.