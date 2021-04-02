Central PA is looking milder and drier over the holiday weekend

Saturday morning will start off with sunshine. By Saturday afternoon we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. This is more seasonable for this time of the year. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a rather cloudy sky. Saturday night into early Sunday morning a shower cannot be ruled out.

For Easter, we will start with clouds and sun, but by the afternoon it is looking like there will be more sunshine. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Easter Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

