Central PA Forecast Snow Amounts

Rain will move in late Monday night and quickly switch over to snow. Scattered snow showers will fall throughout the overnight hours and continue into Tuesday. Here is a look at our snow amounts across Central Pennsylvania.

West of I-99: Counties west of I-99 will pick up between 1-3 inches of snow through Tuesday. The higher peaks and ridges over the Laurel highlands could pick up a bit more snow. Most of the roads will be fine for travel but a few of the less traveled roads could have a light covering on them. Take it a bit slower during your Tuesday Morning commute.

East of I-99: The eastern counties will not pick up as much snow. A trace mount to an inch in some spots. Most towns and cities will only see a dusting. Again, there shouldn’t be a major travel issues Tuesday.

Tuesday: Scattered snow showers will fall throughout the day. Some snow bands could be a bit stronger and cut down the visibility if you run into them. The winds will be strong and that could cause a some blowing snow in prone areas. The winds will be blowing 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph. Bundle up, as temperatures will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.