Central PA could experience damaging winds Friday

Behind a low-pressure system that will move through the area late tonight into Friday morning, winds will pick up and become quite strong. We will see winds from the south switching to the west. These strong westerly winds could cause some damage on Friday or even cause scattered power outages. The strongest gust potential is in our western counties and on the ridge tops.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Cambria, Blair, Huntingdon, Somerset and Bedford Counties it begins Friday morning and continues until Friday at 6:00 PM.

The winds will be sustained between twenty to twenty-five miles an hour and gusts could be upwards of 50 miles per hour. The strongest winds will occur during the late morning and early afternoon hours. By the evening hours on Friday, the winds will start to diminish.

Today will be a good day to prepare and make sure anything outside that could blow away is secured down. Also, make sure to put new batteries into your flashlights. You will also want to charge your phone, tablet, or laptop in case of a power outage. If you are traveling tomorrow, make sure to watch out for debris or tree branches that could end up on the roadway.

YOUR FULL WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST HERE –>