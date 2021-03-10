Canberra rabbit population rise linked to La Nina weather event

They might be cute, but they’re also costly.

“Rabbits are the number one pest species in the country for a good reason. They pose a big risk to agriculture, to nature reserves, to urban amenity. They’re real eco-system changers,” says Invasive Animal and Wildlife Manager Ollie Orgill.

Canberra has seen a dramatic rise in its rabbit population, due to La Nina, with the weather event providing optimal breeding conditions.

Most can be found near well-known sites, such as Lake Burley Griffin and City Hall.

“They seem to affect just about everything because they eat vegetation, but they also support a lot of predators and in Australia there’s something like 322 species of protected wildlife the rabbits affect,” adds Professor Brian Moore from the University of Canberra.

Feral rabbits cost Australia’s agricultural sector more than 200 million dollars a year in lost productivity.

They’re seasonal breeders and have been loving Canberra’s wet conditions of late.

“We see an increase in rabbit population from late spring through to early summer and this year with the La Nina weather cycle it’s been particularly good growth of vegetation and rabbits have responded accordingly,” says Orgill.

There are several ways to lower numbers.

70 years ago, myxomatosis was introduced and 25 years ago the CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) introduced viral haemorrhagic disease.

But they’re not as effective as they used to be.

“Over time, rabbits have become adjusted to those and to some extent developed resistance,” says Professor Moore.

That’s why bio-control strategies probably won’t happen until after summer to avoid immunising young rabbits.

But Moore thinks it’s time for an old-school approach.

“Using poisons, ripping up their warrens and designing fences and generally managing the landscape,” he says.

The Australian Capital Territories environment directorate uses some of those strategies, but different land is managed by different authorities.

So, you can expect to be sharing the lake with these fluffy hoppers for a little while longer.