California Saturday snow storm

After a record-dry February locals are hopeful that this weekend’s snowfall could replenish vital, water-providing snowpack.

It’s the second time San Francisco recorded no precipitation in February. Records dating to the mid-19th century show it’s the first occurrence in Sacramento.

Forty-eight percent of the state is now in moderate drought but heavy snow will continue in Sierra Nevada into early next week.

Snowpack in the Sierra is less than 50% of where it typically is this time of year. A lack of snow during the wet season is concerning for water supply and the wildfire threat.

