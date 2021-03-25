By knowing the different flood types you can help save your life or property

There are so many types of floods that can happen, and knowing the different types is important to know to keep you safe and help you prepare. This week is Flood Awareness Week in Pennsylvania so here is a breakdown of the different flood types:

When rivers have the potential to overflow their banks, River Flooding Watches and Warnings. These can be issued even on a sunny day, because it takes a while after the rain falls.

Flash flooding is issued when the water will rise quickly within six hours. Typically, that happens when a thunderstorm brings a torrential downpour or there is a dam break. Flash Flooding can be the most dangerous because it happens so quickly.

Areal Flooding does not mean it’s “a real” flood, it means that flooding will or could be occurring over a large area. Typically, an Areal Flood warning is issued when there is a prolonged moderate to heavy rainfall.

