Bus from Croatia tipped over by winds injures 8

Strong gusty winds toppled a bus from Croatia in the southwest German town of Tomerdingen early on Friday, injuring eight people.

Heavy winds and snowfall led to multiple accidents in the region.

One woman was killed in an accident on a snowy road in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany news agency dpa reported.

Several train routes were also shut down either as a precaution or by fallen trees.

On Thursday, the Europa League soccer match between Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt was postponed at short notice because of the approaching storm.

German weather forecasts predicted that the wintry weather would be over soon, with temperatures rising again over the weekend.