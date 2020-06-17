Brush fire burns 89,000 acres of Tonto National Forest

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Bush Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest is now up to more than 89,000 acres as of late Tuesday night. Containment is now at 5%.

People living in Tonto Basin, Punkin Center, Sunflower and Apache Lake have been told to evacuate. Meantime, Jake’s Corner has been placed on a “pre-evacuation status.” Residents have been urged to get ready by packing a ‘go bag’ which includes items like, prescriptions, important documents, money, clothing, food, and other essential items.

That means:

Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area.

Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.



If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.



Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.



The Red Cross set up a shelter at Lee Kornegay School in Miami. But the pandemic has meant changes for evacuees. No one is allowed to stay overnight in shelters anymore. Officials will need to pay for lodging for those forced from their homes. The shelter is set up for rest, food and water only. People are screened as they enter, and masks are mandatory.

About a dozen people have stopped by the Red Cross shelter.