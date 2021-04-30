Breaking down the wind and the freeze warning

Altoona, Pa (WTAJ)– A cold front moved through the state yesterday and brought us much cooler air and also windy conditions today. The top wind gusts reach over 50 mph this afternoon. The winds will weaken slowly tonight and the temperatures will quickly tumble. The lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

To find out more of what causes the wind check this out. https://www.wearecentralpa.com/weather/weather-headlines/what-causes-the-wind/

Freeze Warning: the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the following counties: Somerset, Cambria, Clearfield, Indiana, Jefferson, and western Centre. Temperatures will be around the freezing mark and damage could be done to your plants. Bring your plants inside or cover them up.

Also for those counties not under the Freeze Warning, it doesn’t mean you will be warmer. Your plants could still be damaged by the freezing temperatures. The Freeze Warning is based on the growing season. So if your county is not in the growing season yet a Freeze Warning will not be issued.