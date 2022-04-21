Hello Nittany Nation!

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for the annual Blue-White game. This April matchup can bring a wide variety from snow and thunderstorms to heat. This year the weather is going to be quite tame. There is a good chance for showers in the morning but the chance for rainfall will diminish as the day wears on. Temperatures during the morning will rise through the 50s and will reach the lower 60s before the 2pm kickoff. It should be comfortable during the game with clouds breaking for some sunshine. While it most likely going to be dry, the chance for a shower is still there, so bringing along a rain jacket is a good suggestion. Though when the sun is shining on you, it will feel quite warm and that jacket will not be needed. The weather will stay comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine for any post-game tailgates.