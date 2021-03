This morning will be chilly and if you head out for a walk or run. Make sure to grab a jacket. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and into the 30s.

This afternoon put on the sunscreen. It will be mild and mostly sunny. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will be a great day to get out and get some fresh air. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.