Biting Cold Air

It was a cold start to the morning with temperatures in the teens but the air had a bit of a bite to it. The reason why the air had that extra bite of cold this morning is because of how low the dew point temperatures are. The dew point temperatures were around zero or even in the negatives. The lower the dew point temperature is the drier the air is. The dry air is what caused the air this morning to have that extra cold bite to it.

When the dew point temperatures are higher that indicates more moisture in the air. The moisture in the air provides a layer of insulation.