Birds of prey move in to ski resort

This is Yuki, a Siberian eagle-owl.

She lives at Morzine’s first falconry centre, nestled at an altitude of 1,500 metres,

Here, birds of prey like eagles, vultures and owls are looked after by a group of bird enthusiasts.

And there is one thing all these birds have in common – the mountains.

A total of 15 birds have been moved, for the first time, from a bird park located near Thonon-les-Bains in Haute-Savoie, France to Morzine for the winter.

They were chosen because they are all native to the mountains so they will live closer to their natural habitat.

Eva Meyrier, a falconer and biologist who works at Les Aigles du Léman, has a wealth of knowledge about these powerful creatures.

“So her name is Yuki which means snow in Japanese. It’s a Siberian eagle owl. She comes from all Siberia part and really north of the European continent. And it’s the really close cousin of our eagle owl. We also have an eagle owl in Europe, but he’s a little bit darker than this one. It’s really the biggest nocturnal raptor in the world. She weighs more than two kilos and has a wingspan of 1.8 metres,” she explains.

By comparison, the Eurasian eagle-owl can be distinguished by its distinctive ear tufts.

At the winter park, visitors can learn about about the birds of prey perched here.

Equipped with leather gloves and snowshoes, visitors Elodie Varesano and Johan Stepniewski will be raptor handlers for the morning.

And joining them on this walk through a winter wonderland is a very talkative Snowy Owl, Lockie, and a Harris Hawk called Thalia.

“It’s a magical experience when you’re in contact with animals and, it’s true, we’re not used to seeing on a daily basis. These are birds that are, unfortunately, for some, on the path to extinction and this is indeed a slightly different way to see them,” explains Varesano.

Walking along the woodland path, it is not long before Lockie lets out a shrill of excitement.

“It’s totally different. Here, we are already in contact with nature. It’s calm here, there’s no noise, we’re happy here with animals we are not used to seeing often and that we have the opportunity to follow a path with them, in nature, in the forest,” says Stepniewski.

Founded in 1996, the centre is run by Jacques-Oliver Travers, intent on protecting all kinds of birds.

His interest in raptors began at an early age; at fourteen he became a professional falconer.

Travers has more than 200 birds from 70 different species housed at Les Aigles du Léman.

But with breeding birds in captivity comes difficulties.

Without being taught, a bird bred in captivity does not know how to fly or hunt.

Travers will often combine skiing, paragliding or canoeing to help teach his birds what their parents would normally do.

Outside, in the distance, he skies down with Fletcher, a white-tailed eagle – Europe’s largest bird of prey.

“It is the first time that we are set up for three months in (the) mountains, in the so beautiful location like we are here in Morzine. And the goal for me was to do every day and to show to the audience what I do normally alone in mountains with my animals just for training and just to give them some pleasure,” Travers explains while holding a grey-coloured Buzzard-Eagle.

The restaurant and aviary is popular with tourists and bird lovers alike.

Encouraged by a titbit, a Rufous-legged owl swoops over the heads of diners during the lunchtime service.

“I really love owls, like massively love owls. And when I was doing my ski lessons yesterday, my ski instructor said that there was a place that did eagles and owls,” explains Diana Kavanagh, visiting from the UK.

Besides the displays, Les Aigles du Léman invests in research into raptors to learn how to improve their longevity, reproduction and diet in the wild.

Upstairs, it is feeding time for one of the latest additions to the flock – a five day-year-old eagle chick.

“We’re really focused on reproduction of big raptors, which are disappearing into the wild. So at the end, we hope to reproduce a lot of animal in order to exchange it with the other park(s). In order maybe to put them into the wild like the white-tailed eagle,” explains Meyrier.

And work is being done to protect the birds that live in the mountains.

Pascale Duvillier, Head of Ski Patrol in Morzine, says the resort will install orange discs onto the chairlift cables.

“We plan to equip all the cables with orange discs that move with the wind, that make noise, and that the birds can see. These diminish the impact of the birds on the cables. That’s what we do on the ski lifts. And then the ski lifts aren’t just negative either, there are loads of ski lifts that are also used by birds for nests too.”

The ski patrol also uses an app to catalogue bird sightings in the ski area, which is tallied by the Hunting Federation of Haute-Savoie, part of the National hunting association (ONCFS).

There are over 30,000 animal species and 13,000 plant species across the mountain range stretching across eight countries.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Alps are one of the richest biodiversity “hotspots” in Europe.

Jean Damien Baud, Sales and Marketing Manager of Morzine, explains zones are marked to warn skiers about the wildlife in the area.

It is part of the efforts to protect mountain species native to Morzine, in particular, the black grouse bird species.

According to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, the black grouse population in Europe has been declining steadily since the latter half of the 19th century.

“Some zones have been identified – today we have three large ones across the resort – which are protected. And we have put up warnings, we have put information signs up for our customers, so that they avoid going through those areas, so that they leave these birds, these magnificent birds, alone. And, actually, the population is stable (referring to the Black grouse), and depending on the harshness of the winter, we’re even seeing some growth in the population,” says Baud.

By raising the public’s awareness of endangered species, Travers hopes to conserve them and also to one day reintroduce white-tailed eagles, like Fletcher, to France, which have been absent for some 200 years.

“We have so few birds of prey in captivity. But if we want to have a good bloodline, we have to breed them and to learn how to breed them better in the future. And the last part is to find a way to teach them to fly and to hunt – for a bird was born in captivity. If we succeed to do this three-step, we can say that we have a big chance to save them,” Travers says.

High above the slopes, one of Travers’ birds is in flight.

Soaring through the mountain skies, it is perfectly at home amongst the snow and high altitudes.

But now, with French ski resorts being shut down due to the new coronavirus, these birds of prey will return to a bird park located near Thonon-les-Bains in Haute-Savoie.