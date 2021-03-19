Billingsley, AL EF-2 tornado cleanup

It was cleanup day for the community of Billingsley. It was hit hard from the severe weather and was right in the path of the EF-2 tornado. Now the community is coming together to clean up the destruction and begin rebuilding what was lost.

Carol carter’s mother and father were inside the house when the tornado brought down pine trees on top of their home crushing parts of the roof. The tornado even shifted the very foundation of their home. No one was seriously injured and there were no human casualties.

The community quickly came together to help those in need. Carol said by the time she got to her parents home from work there were roughly 30 people outside trying to help clear away trees and other debris that had struck the home.