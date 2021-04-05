Best days this week for yardwork

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This week will be unsettled with showers and a few thunderstorms. The week will not be a washout but you will have to dodge a few raindrops.

Tuesday: The morning will start out mostly to partly sunny. The clouds will increase by the afternoon and a few showers will move through Central Pa. There could be a rumble of thunder. The high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. The clouds will increase at night and there will be scattered showers.

Wednesday: There will be showers during the morning but the showers will quickly move out by mid morning. The afternoon will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. The night will be dry with a partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Thursday: The day looks mainly dry but there could be a stray shower during the afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Showers will develop Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Friday: The day will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday: There will be a mix of a partly to mostly cloudy. There could be a few showers around. The highs will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday: The day will be mostly cloudy with showers. The highs will be in the lower 60s.