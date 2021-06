(WTAJ) -- National Doughnut Day is a favorite for people who can't get enough of those sugar-coated treats. Many chains, and local shops, have deals on the day that may even include FREE donuts!

National Doughnut(Donut) Day is the first Friday in June every year. It celebrates the doughnut and honors the Salvation Army Lassies. The Salvation Army Lassies are the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.